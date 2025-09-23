Left Menu

Deluge in Kolkata: City Under Water as Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life

Kolkata experienced severe flooding due to heavy overnight rain, disrupting train and Metro services and leading to waterlogged homes and roads. Public transport suffered, and many schools closed amidst the downpour. The India Meteorological Department predicts continued heavy rain due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Updated: 23-09-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:09 IST
Life in Kolkata has been thrown into disarray following torrential rainfall that began overnight, resulting in widespread flooding throughout the city and its surrounding areas. The deluge brought traffic and public transportation to a virtual standstill, severely impacting the daily activities of residents.

Both train and Metro Railway services faced significant disruptions due to waterlogged tracks, with many services suspended. In the Blue Line mid-section, waterlogging between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations led to a suspension of operations for commuter safety, while truncated services continued on unaffected stretches.

The ongoing weather situation, caused by a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, means more heavy rain is forecasted for Kolkata and several South Bengal districts. Residents are urged to prepare for continued disruptions, as substantial rainfall is expected to persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

