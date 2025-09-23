WHO Report Exposes Global Cancer R&D Gaps, Urges Equity in Research Investment

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a landmark landscape analysis on global cancer research and development (R&D), warning that despite unprecedented advances in cancer science, research priorities remain heavily skewed toward high-income countries and pharmaceutical innovation, leaving low- and middle-income populations underserved.

The findings, published in Nature Medicine, are accompanied by a WHO policy snapshot for governments and funders and an open-access interactive dashboard covering more than 120,000 clinical trials worldwide—the most comprehensive global dataset to date on cancer R&D.

Unequal Distribution of Cancer Research

The report highlights stark imbalances in where and how cancer research is conducted:

63 countries worldwide have no registered cancer trials , reflecting a severe lack of participation in global innovation.

The majority of clinical trials remain concentrated in high-income countries , particularly in North America, Europe, and parts of East Asia.

Cancers responsible for the greatest number of deaths in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)—including liver, cervical, and stomach cancers—are among the least studied.

This mismatch means that research investments are not aligned with the global cancer burden, perpetuating inequities in survival outcomes between high-income and resource-limited settings.

Overemphasis on Novel Drugs

WHO’s analysis also found that research pipelines disproportionately focus on novel drugs and targeted therapies, while other critical components of cancer care—such as surgery, radiotherapy, diagnostics, and palliative care—receive far less attention.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO Chief Scientist, has previously warned that drug-centered R&D models risk neglecting the broader health system interventions that are essential to improving survival in LMICs. WHO’s latest report underscores this concern, noting that without investment in infrastructure, trained personnel, and affordable access, drug innovations alone cannot close the cancer care gap.

Tools for Governments and Funders

The WHO has designed the new analysis and dashboard as practical tools for decision-makers:

Governments can use the data to guide national cancer research strategies and ensure public investment reflects local health needs.

Funders and product developers are urged to prioritize R&D that maximizes public health impact , rather than solely market potential.

Researchers can identify critical gaps in evidence and pursue studies in underrepresented cancer types and interventions.

The work was led jointly by WHO’s Departments on Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health and Science for Health, with data drawn from the WHO Global Observatory on Health R&D. It is part of a broader effort by WHO’s Emerging Technologies, Research Prioritization and Support team, which is also conducting landscape analyses on childhood cancer, monoclonal antibodies, and neglected tropical diseases in children.

Call to Action

WHO is calling on the global health community to:

Redirect funding toward cancers and interventions with the greatest unmet public health need. Support inclusive clinical research that extends trial access to LMICs. Balance research portfolios by investing not only in drugs but also in surgery, radiotherapy, diagnostics, and palliative care. Ensure equitable access to innovations for all populations, regardless of geography or income.

“Aligning cancer research with real-world health needs is essential to reducing inequities and ensuring that breakthroughs benefit everyone, not just those in wealthy countries,” WHO emphasized.

A Global Imperative

Cancer remains one of the world’s leading causes of death, claiming nearly 10 million lives each year, with over 70% of these deaths occurring in LMICs. Without significant course correction in global research priorities, WHO warns, vulnerable populations will continue to face delayed diagnoses, limited treatment options, and poorer survival outcomes.

By shedding light on the misalignment between R&D investment and public health need, WHO hopes its new tools will drive smarter, fairer, and more impactful research funding decisions—ultimately moving the world closer to achieving equity in cancer care.