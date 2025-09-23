Left Menu

Hong Kong Braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa: A City's Resilience in Crisis

As Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches, Hong Kong and neighboring regions prepare for severe weather disruptions. With winds reaching 220km/h, authorities urge residents to stay indoors, leading to widespread panic buying and flight cancellations. The typhoon threatens significant damage along the Guangdong coast, reminiscent of previous devastating storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:26 IST
On Tuesday, Hong Kong took precautionary measures against Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's strongest tropical cyclone this year, by urging residents to remain indoors and announcing suspension of most passenger flights until Thursday.

Panic buying swept across the city as people crowded supermarkets, emptying shelves of essentials in anticipation of a potential two-day store closure. Residents taped windows to minimize damage from potential glass shattering.

Ragasa threatens the Guangdong coast with 220km/h winds, posing severe risks to Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan. Authorities expect significant storm surges as Hong Kong issued a typhoon signal 8, urging shutdowns of businesses and transport services. Similar warnings applied to Macau and Taiwan, with emergency measures in place.

