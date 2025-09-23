Hong Kong Braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa: A City's Resilience in Crisis

On Tuesday, Hong Kong took precautionary measures against Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's strongest tropical cyclone this year, by urging residents to remain indoors and announcing suspension of most passenger flights until Thursday.

Panic buying swept across the city as people crowded supermarkets, emptying shelves of essentials in anticipation of a potential two-day store closure. Residents taped windows to minimize damage from potential glass shattering.

Ragasa threatens the Guangdong coast with 220km/h winds, posing severe risks to Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan. Authorities expect significant storm surges as Hong Kong issued a typhoon signal 8, urging shutdowns of businesses and transport services. Similar warnings applied to Macau and Taiwan, with emergency measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)