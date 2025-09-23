Unprecedented Kolkata Downpour Triggers Alarming Flooding and Tragedy

On Tuesday, Kolkata was hit hard by torrential rains, which left much of the city submerged and caused the deaths of at least seven people due to electrocution. The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, described the deluge as 'unprecedented' and criticized insufficient dredging of the Farakka Barrage and negligence by power utility CESC.

Amidst the chaotic situation, Banerjee pointed out the waterlogging across various parts of the city and expressed concern for the impact on religious festivities like Pujo. In response, she mandated school closures and urged office-goers to stay at home to ensure safety. Banerjee highlighted that poor infrastructure maintenance has led to repeated flooding contemporary urban hubs across India.

Banerjee called on CESC to provide jobs to the families of those who tragically died. She emphasized the need for CESC to step up and modernize their services to prevent further incidents. Additionally, she urged empathy from the private sector, recommending employees remain home during such calamities equally affecting all.

(With inputs from agencies.)