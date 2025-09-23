Left Menu

Cyclone Alert: Rough Seas Challenge Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a developing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains and gusty winds are expected. Fishermen are advised against sea ventures as sea conditions will be rough into early next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:43 IST
Cyclone Alert: Rough Seas Challenge Andaman and Nicobar Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a cyclone alert across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a cyclonic system intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The alert indicates that the depression could escalate, bringing heavy rains and strong winds from September 24, according to officials.

Local ports have been warned, with weather projections forecasting intense rain and thunderstorms through September 25. Fishermen have been cautioned to avoid venturing out due to rough seas, while guidelines for tourists and boat owners urge maximum caution amid potential surging waves.

The Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) is anticipating changes to vessel schedules, particularly affecting routes to Campbell Bay, Nancowry, and Katchal. Notably, the vessel Sindhu will skip its Katchal stop during its schedule, reflecting the deteriorating weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Solar Boom: Tapping into 3,343 GWp Solar Potential

India’s Solar Boom: Tapping into 3,343 GWp Solar Potential

 India
2
Germany's Budget Boosts Euro Zone Amid Tariff Woes

Germany's Budget Boosts Euro Zone Amid Tariff Woes

 Global
3
HNG Industries Scandal: Union Files Complaint over Rs 42.46 Crore Diversion

HNG Industries Scandal: Union Files Complaint over Rs 42.46 Crore Diversion

 India
4
Cyber Attack Pauses Jaguar Land Rover Production for Weeks

Cyber Attack Pauses Jaguar Land Rover Production for Weeks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025