Cyclone Alert: Rough Seas Challenge Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a cyclone alert across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a cyclonic system intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The alert indicates that the depression could escalate, bringing heavy rains and strong winds from September 24, according to officials.

Local ports have been warned, with weather projections forecasting intense rain and thunderstorms through September 25. Fishermen have been cautioned to avoid venturing out due to rough seas, while guidelines for tourists and boat owners urge maximum caution amid potential surging waves.

The Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) is anticipating changes to vessel schedules, particularly affecting routes to Campbell Bay, Nancowry, and Katchal. Notably, the vessel Sindhu will skip its Katchal stop during its schedule, reflecting the deteriorating weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)