Kolkata Deluge: Schools Close Amid Devastating Floods

Kolkata's public life came to a standstill after unprecedented overnight rainfall inundated the city, leading the West Bengal government to declare an early start to Puja holidays for state-run educational institutions. The downpour resulted in significant flooding, particularly across south Bengal districts, prompting urgent safety measures.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged residents to stay off the waterlogged streets to prevent accidents, as multiple incidents of electrocution were reported. In line with her appeal, Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the closure of all government-run educational institutions on September 24 and 25, ahead of the scheduled Puja holidays.

The torrential rains, exceeding 330 mm in some areas, devastated local infrastructure, disrupting traffic and public transport systems. The calamity claimed at least seven lives, reaffirming the need for safety precautions and marking an early start to the region's Durga Puja celebrations.