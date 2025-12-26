Left Menu

Cold Wave Forces School Closures in Ranchi District

Classes for students from kindergarten to class 12 in both government and private schools in Ranchi district are suspended from December 27 to 31 due to severe cold wave conditions, as per local authorities. The decision follows a warning from the India Meteorological Department predicting harsh cold weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schools across the Ranchi district are shutting their doors due to an expected cold wave. From December 27 to 31, classes for students ranging from kindergarten to class 12 will be suspended, local officials announced on Friday.

An order from the district education office cited Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, mandating the closure of government and private educational institutions during this period. The directive follows a warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting severe cold in Jharkhand.

Currently, Ranchi is listed in the IMD's yellow zone, indicating a high probability of severe cold conditions. Despite most schools already on winter break, some have continued classes, according to Ranchi district education officer Vinay Kumar. Temperatures recently fell to 7 degrees Celsius, with meteorologists warning of further drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

