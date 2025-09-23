Left Menu

Guangdong Braces as Super Typhoon Ragasa Nears

Super Typhoon Ragasa threatens Guangdong province, prompting the highest emergency response level. More than 10 cities, including Shenzhen, have closed markets, schools, and transport systems. Guangzhou suspended all flights, while Zhuhai cancelled 21. Residents prepare for extreme weather by stockpiling necessities amidst impending rainstorms and strong winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:11 IST
Guangdong Braces as Super Typhoon Ragasa Nears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Guangdong province has escalated its emergency response to the maximum level as it prepares for the imminent arrival of Super Typhoon Ragasa. The formidable typhoon, entering the South China Sea on Monday, is forecasted to make landfall midweek, impacting the central or western coastal areas with severe weather.

The provincial government has announced widespread closures in over 10 cities, including the major tech hub of Shenzhen. Authorities have shut down markets, schools, factories, and transport systems, advising citizens to stay indoors. Significant disruptions include the closure of Shenzhen's airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge since Monday, while all flights in Guangzhou were cancelled until Wednesday evening.

Residents have reacted by stocking up on essentials, leading to shortages in some grocery stores. In response, the Shenzhen government is delivering an additional 7,000 tonnes of vegetables to refill shelves. With rainstorms and winds expected to intensify, emergency services are on high alert to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Solar Boom: Tapping into 3,343 GWp Solar Potential

India’s Solar Boom: Tapping into 3,343 GWp Solar Potential

 India
2
Germany's Budget Boosts Euro Zone Amid Tariff Woes

Germany's Budget Boosts Euro Zone Amid Tariff Woes

 Global
3
HNG Industries Scandal: Union Files Complaint over Rs 42.46 Crore Diversion

HNG Industries Scandal: Union Files Complaint over Rs 42.46 Crore Diversion

 India
4
Cyber Attack Pauses Jaguar Land Rover Production for Weeks

Cyber Attack Pauses Jaguar Land Rover Production for Weeks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025