Guangdong Braces as Super Typhoon Ragasa Nears

Guangdong province has escalated its emergency response to the maximum level as it prepares for the imminent arrival of Super Typhoon Ragasa. The formidable typhoon, entering the South China Sea on Monday, is forecasted to make landfall midweek, impacting the central or western coastal areas with severe weather.

The provincial government has announced widespread closures in over 10 cities, including the major tech hub of Shenzhen. Authorities have shut down markets, schools, factories, and transport systems, advising citizens to stay indoors. Significant disruptions include the closure of Shenzhen's airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge since Monday, while all flights in Guangzhou were cancelled until Wednesday evening.

Residents have reacted by stocking up on essentials, leading to shortages in some grocery stores. In response, the Shenzhen government is delivering an additional 7,000 tonnes of vegetables to refill shelves. With rainstorms and winds expected to intensify, emergency services are on high alert to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)