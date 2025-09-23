Operation Python: Massive Snake Capture in Rajouri

Wildlife officials and police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district successfully captured a massive python weighing around 55 kilograms on Tuesday. The capture operation was undertaken in response to information from local residents who spotted the large snake in Manpur village.

The four-and-a-half-metre reptile was found in the forest area of Nowshera tehsil, having initially killed and consumed a jackal before later regurgitating it. Authorities took several hours to safely secure the python, according to Wildlife official Rajesh Kumar.

Officials have confirmed that the python will be released back into the forest, ensuring its continued life in its natural habitat while resolving the immediate safety concerns of the local community.