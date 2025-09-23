Hong Kong Braces for Impact: Super Typhoon Ragasa Strikes

Hong Kong has shut down in anticipation of Super Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful tropical cyclone globally this year. Authorities have called on residents to remain indoors while most flights are suspended until Thursday.

Panic buying has left supermarket shelves bare as residents prepare for possible shop closures lasting two days. Homes and businesses have secured windows with tape to mitigate glass breakage.

The typhoon, with winds reaching 220 km/h (137 mph), poses a severe threat to Hong Kong and Guangdong's coastlines. Evacuations are underway as the storm impacts the region, with expected landfall by Wednesday.

