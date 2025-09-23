Odisha's Wildlife Crisis: Balancing Development and Elephant Conservation

Wild elephant attacks have claimed the lives of 45 people in Odisha from April 1 to September 15, as reported by the state's Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia. The minister informed the state assembly of these incidents on Tuesday, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to mitigate such tragedies.

During this period, seven elephants suffered electrocution, while one was killed in a train collision and another by poachers. To address this, the forest department is collaborating with the energy department, focusing on insulation of electric wires, fencing transformers, maintaining the height of wires, and regulating electricity supply. Awareness campaigns and regular patrols are also being conducted.

Additionally, 721 trees were felled for the construction of new quarters for MLAs, spanning an area of 6.54 hectares. As part of the compensatory afforestation initiative, the government has planted 18,000 saplings across Subudhipur, Madhupur, Amrit Vidyapeeth, and Ghatikia.

