Torrent Group's UNM Foundation: Pioneering Ecological Restoration in Gujarat

UNM Foundation, part of the Torrent Group, has partnered with civic bodies in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to maintain 69 lakes, expanding their existing environmental initiative, PRATITI. The foundation is committed to large-scale ecological restoration across Gujarat, engaging communities and enhancing biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:44 IST
The UNM Foundation, the philanthropic division of the Torrent Group, has made significant strides in its environmental efforts through new partnerships for lake maintenance in Gujarat. The foundation inked six memorandums of understanding with civic authorities, aiming for the sustained upkeep of 69 lakes across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

These agreements, formalized at the Startup Conclave 2025 in Gandhinagar, received significant attention with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. This development marks a major step in the Foundation's ongoing PRATITI initiative, dedicated to ecological restoration.

The MoUs promise to boost urban water body restoration, biodiversity improvement, and foster community involvement. With the inclusion of this venture, UNM Foundation now covers over 28 million square metres in public parks and water bodies management within Gujarat, with future expansions likely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

