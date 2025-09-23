Left Menu

Marathwada's Manjara Dam: Rains Unleash Havoc

The Manjara Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district reached full capacity due to incessant rains, causing authorities to open 12 gates, creating flood-like situations downstream. Villages downstream and communication have been severely affected, prompting deployment of NDRF teams to assist evacuation and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:59 IST
Marathwada's Manjara Dam: Rains Unleash Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains have led to the opening of 12 gates at Manjara Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district, causing flood-like conditions downstream, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The dam, located at Dhanegaon in Kaij tehsil, reached full capacity, triggering releases affecting 152 villages in Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.

National Disaster Response Force teams are on ground to aid evacuation efforts as upstream areas suffer disruptions in connectivity and reporting of extensive crop damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

 Global
2
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

 United States
3
Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

 India
4
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025