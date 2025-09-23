Marathwada's Manjara Dam: Rains Unleash Havoc

Incessant rains have led to the opening of 12 gates at Manjara Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district, causing flood-like conditions downstream, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The dam, located at Dhanegaon in Kaij tehsil, reached full capacity, triggering releases affecting 152 villages in Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.

National Disaster Response Force teams are on ground to aid evacuation efforts as upstream areas suffer disruptions in connectivity and reporting of extensive crop damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)