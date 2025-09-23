Marathwada's Manjara Dam: Rains Unleash Havoc
The Manjara Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district reached full capacity due to incessant rains, causing authorities to open 12 gates, creating flood-like situations downstream. Villages downstream and communication have been severely affected, prompting deployment of NDRF teams to assist evacuation and rescue operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Incessant rains have led to the opening of 12 gates at Manjara Dam in Maharashtra's Beed district, causing flood-like conditions downstream, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The dam, located at Dhanegaon in Kaij tehsil, reached full capacity, triggering releases affecting 152 villages in Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.
National Disaster Response Force teams are on ground to aid evacuation efforts as upstream areas suffer disruptions in connectivity and reporting of extensive crop damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster
Kolkata Deluge: Heavy Rains Submerge City Overnight
Marathwada's Deluge: Heavy Rains Lead to Devastation and Relief Efforts
Torrential Rains Trigger Evacuations in Maharashtra's Dharashiv District