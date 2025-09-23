Kolkata's Torrential '40-Year Rain': City Paralyzed, Lives Disrupted
Heavy rain in Kolkata caused severe flooding, killing at least 10 people and disrupting transport and daily life. The city, amid preparations for Durga Puja, witnessed the highest rainfall since 1986. Notable areas were waterlogged, shutting down metro services and stranding residents. More rain is expected soon.
- Country:
- India
Overnight rainfall wreaked havoc in Kolkata, halting city life as families grappled with knee-deep water and halted vehicles. The torrential rain, the most severe in nearly 40 years, resulted in at least 10 fatalities—nine due to electrocution—and spurred the state government to close schools and adjust Durga Puja schedules.
In less than 24 hours, Kolkata experienced 251.4 mm of rain, the highest since 1986 and among the six heaviest single-day recordings in 137 years, surpassed only by the infamous 1978 floods. The deluge submerged main roads, disrupted metro and train services, and even affected air travel, as residents struggled for normalcy ahead of West Bengal's major festival.
Predicting further rains, officials warned of an intensifying weather system by Thursday, reinforcing the city's fight against the flood aftermath. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the rain-induced tragedies, stressing constant monitoring of the evolving situation.
ALSO READ
Power Struggle: CESC Under Fire for Kolkata Electrocution Tragedies
Kolkata in Crisis: Torrential Rains Paralyze City Ahead of Durga Puja
Kolkata's Durga Puja Faces Rain-Induced Setbacks
Rainfall Disrupts Durga Puja Preparations in Jharkhand
Kolkata Deluge: Torrential Rains Disrupt City Amid Pre-Durga Puja Preparations