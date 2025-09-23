Kolkata in Crisis: Torrential Rains Paralyze City Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata has been brought to a standstill by a deluge, the likes of which have not been seen in four decades, leading to the tragic deaths of at least ten people, with nine lives lost to electrocution. The torrential rains, measuring 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours, caused significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transport and resulted in the closure of educational institutions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attributed the fatalities to inadequate maintenance by private power supplier CESC, following which she extended her condolences to the grieving families and mandated compensation and employment for them. She also faulted the Damodar Valley Corporation regarding the distress, citing mismanagement in water release as aggravating factors amid the current crisis.

Despite efforts by civic teams, much of Kolkata remains submerged, with vital infrastructures like Metro services and air travel severely impaired. The state government has preemptively announced school closures, advancing the Puja holidays as a preventive measure. With new rainfall likely, just prior to the Puja preparations, the city braces for what may lie ahead.

