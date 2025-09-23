Una District Clamps Down on Unauthorized Excavation

The Una district administration has taken decisive action to curb unauthorized excavation activities within the jurisdiction of the Una Municipal Corporation, effecting an immediate ban on such operations.

Mahendra Pal Gurjar, the chairman and executive deputy commissioner of the District Disaster Management and Authority, spearheaded the order to halt all unauthorized excavation efforts undertaken without official permissions.

An official spokesperson revealed that unlawful digging has frequently disrupted essential services, including water supply, sewer systems, electricity, and optical fiber networks, posing potential risks to public safety and hindering disaster management initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)