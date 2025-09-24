Oslo Explosion Sparks Safety Alerts and Investigation

Norwegian police launched an investigation on Tuesday following an explosion in central Oslo, urging the public to avoid the vicinity due to the threat of more explosives. The incident unfolded near a university campus, approximately 500 meters from the royal palace and the Israeli embassy, yet has resulted in no reported injuries.

In a rare move, authorities dispatched an emergency alert via mobile phones to Oslo residents, cautioning them about the blast in Pilestredet and advising them to stay clear of windows amidst the potential danger of additional explosive devices.

Despite the severity of the situation, police clarified that evacuation was not necessary. This occurrence follows closely on the heels of recent drone sightings near airports in Oslo and Copenhagen, adding to the regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)