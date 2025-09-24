Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Tragedy struck Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien when a barrier lake overflowed, resulting in 14 deaths and 124 missing as Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the region, officials reported on Wednesday.

The deluge, caused by a landslide-induced lake breaching its banks, swept through the town of Guangfu. The catastrophe was compounded by the typhoon's relentless downpour, heightening the urgency of rescue operations while complicating attempts to deliver supplies.

In Guangfu, approximately 60% of the population sought refuge on higher floors, while others evacuated to family homes. Officials noted the barrier lake held 91 million tonnes of water before releasing two-thirds in a devastating surge.