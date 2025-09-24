Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

A catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake has left 14 dead and 124 missing in Hualien County, Taiwan, as Super Typhoon Ragasa's outer rim lashes the island. The typhoon has caused severe flooding in the town of Guangfu, displacing thousands and prompting urgent rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 06:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien when a barrier lake overflowed, resulting in 14 deaths and 124 missing as Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the region, officials reported on Wednesday.

The deluge, caused by a landslide-induced lake breaching its banks, swept through the town of Guangfu. The catastrophe was compounded by the typhoon's relentless downpour, heightening the urgency of rescue operations while complicating attempts to deliver supplies.

In Guangfu, approximately 60% of the population sought refuge on higher floors, while others evacuated to family homes. Officials noted the barrier lake held 91 million tonnes of water before releasing two-thirds in a devastating surge.

