Typhoon Ragasa Wreaks Havoc Across Asia

Typhoon Ragasa, a fierce storm, caused significant destruction across Taiwan, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. With deaths reported in Taiwan and the Philippines, it disrupted life in Hong Kong and Guangdong Province, leading to evacuations and suspensions of daily activities. The super typhoon continues to pose a severe threat.

In a dramatic display of nature's fury, Typhoon Ragasa has left a trail of destruction across Asia. This formidable storm, one of the strongest in recent years, has brought towering waves crashing onto Hong Kong's promenades, halting daily life along the southern Chinese coast early Wednesday.

Authorities in Taiwan reported 14 fatalities and numerous injuries as Ragasa unleashed its wrath, while the Philippines experienced three deaths and several missing persons following flooding and landslides. Over a million residents in Guangdong Province were relocated as the storm approached, and many schools, factories, and transit services have been suspended.

In Hong Kong, the typhoon's fierce winds tore down parts of a pedestrian bridge and uprooted trees, leaving at least 13 injured. Despite being skirting 100 kilometers south of the financial hub, Ragasa has caused widespread disruptions, closing schools, flights, and businesses across the region.

