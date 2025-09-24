Left Menu

Devastation in Hualien: Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Havoc

Fourteen people died and 124 went missing in Hualien, Taiwan, after a barrier lake overflowed during Typhoon Ragasa. The disaster caused severe flooding and destruction, particularly in Guangfu. Rescue efforts are complicated by mud and disrupted infrastructure. Taiwan and China have expressed concerns amidst a rare gesture of goodwill from Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien, Fourteen people have been confirmed dead, and 124 remain missing following the catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake. This disaster was triggered by Super Typhoon Ragasa, which battered the region with relentless force.

The barrier lake, created by landslides from previous heavy rains, released a torrent of water into the township of Guangfu. This unexpected flood swept away homes and bridges, leaving many residents stranded and in need of urgent rescue.

Rescue operations are underway, with local and military teams deployed to the area despite challenging conditions. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government and China's Taiwan Affairs Office exchanged rare gestures of solidarity as they grapple with the aftermath of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

