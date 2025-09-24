Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

A devastating fire at a hosiery factory-cum-residence in Bharat Nagar resulted in the deaths of Sudha Chopra and her grandson, Garav. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, trapped the pair inside. Quick actions by firefighters contained the fire from spreading further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:21 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly fire erupted at a hosiery factory-cum-residence located near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday, claiming the lives of a woman and her grandson, police reported. The victims, identified as Sudha Chopra, 70, and her grandson, Garav, 16, were trapped inside during the blaze and succumbed to asphyxiation.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the fire, which originated in the stocked threads on the ground floor of the residence. Other family members managed to escape, but despite local efforts to control the flames, the situation escalated, necessitating the arrival of firefighting units.

Upon arrival, fire brigade officials evacuated surrounding homes as a precaution. They managed to contain the fire before it completely consumed the building, preventing further tragedy. The owner of the building, Rajat Chopra, noted how rapidly the fire spread from the ground to the first floor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India U19 Clinches Series Victory with Commanding Win

India U19 Clinches Series Victory with Commanding Win

 Australia
2
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Three Wounded

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Three Wounded

 Global
3
Iran's rial currency hits all-time low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar before president's UN speech amid nuclear tensions, reports AP.

Iran's rial currency hits all-time low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar before ...

 Global
4
U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism

U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025