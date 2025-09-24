Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

A deadly fire erupted at a hosiery factory-cum-residence located near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday, claiming the lives of a woman and her grandson, police reported. The victims, identified as Sudha Chopra, 70, and her grandson, Garav, 16, were trapped inside during the blaze and succumbed to asphyxiation.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the fire, which originated in the stocked threads on the ground floor of the residence. Other family members managed to escape, but despite local efforts to control the flames, the situation escalated, necessitating the arrival of firefighting units.

Upon arrival, fire brigade officials evacuated surrounding homes as a precaution. They managed to contain the fire before it completely consumed the building, preventing further tragedy. The owner of the building, Rajat Chopra, noted how rapidly the fire spread from the ground to the first floor.

