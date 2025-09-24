Left Menu

Satellite Tech and AI Revolutionize Pollution Tracking

A nonprofit coalition, led by former Vice President Al Gore, aims to use satellite technology and AI to track dangerous soot pollution in neighborhoods. The system monitors 137,095 pollution sources with help from 300 satellites and 30,000 sensors, hoping to empower communities globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:57 IST
Satellite Tech and AI Revolutionize Pollution Tracking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Soon, individuals will be equipped with the power of satellite technology and artificial intelligence to monitor harmful soot pollution in their neighborhoods. Under the plans laid out by a nonprofit coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Al Gore, this initiative is akin to tracking approaching storms.

Climate TRACE, initiated by Gore, utilizes satellites to detect the location of heat-trapping methane sources. It has now expanded its scope to monitor neighborhood-specific sources and plumes of soot pollution across 2,500 global cities. This pollution kills millions worldwide, including tens of thousands in the United States.

Employing 300 satellites and 30,000 ground-tracking sensors, along with AI, Gore's coalition traces 137,095 particle pollution sources, identifying 3,937 as super emitters. Soon, this data may integrate into weather apps, offering detailed pollution insights alongside traditional weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

 Global
2
Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fund

Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fu...

 India
3
Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

 Global
4
Political and Legal Updates in American Domestic News

Political and Legal Updates in American Domestic News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025