Satellite Tech and AI Revolutionize Pollution Tracking

Soon, individuals will be equipped with the power of satellite technology and artificial intelligence to monitor harmful soot pollution in their neighborhoods. Under the plans laid out by a nonprofit coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Al Gore, this initiative is akin to tracking approaching storms.

Climate TRACE, initiated by Gore, utilizes satellites to detect the location of heat-trapping methane sources. It has now expanded its scope to monitor neighborhood-specific sources and plumes of soot pollution across 2,500 global cities. This pollution kills millions worldwide, including tens of thousands in the United States.

Employing 300 satellites and 30,000 ground-tracking sensors, along with AI, Gore's coalition traces 137,095 particle pollution sources, identifying 3,937 as super emitters. Soon, this data may integrate into weather apps, offering detailed pollution insights alongside traditional weather updates.

