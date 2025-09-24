Left Menu

Yamuna Expressway: Real Estate Prices Skyrocket Amidst Infrastructure Boom

Housing prices in projects along the Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR have multiplied significantly over five years, driven by infrastructure developments like the upcoming Noida International Airport and Jewar Airport. Notable projects and investments continue to position the region as a strong real estate contender.

Updated: 24-09-2025
The Yamuna Expressway corridor in Delhi-NCR has witnessed a dramatic surge in property prices, with housing and plot rates increasing significantly over the past five years. This remarkable growth is attributed to extensive infrastructure development in the area, as detailed by property consultant InvestoXpert in their 'RealX Stats' report.

According to the report, the average price of apartments along the Yamuna Expressway rose from Rs 3,950 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 10,200 per sq ft in 2025, representing a 158% increase. Plot values have seen an even more striking rise, growing by 536% from Rs 1,650 per sq ft to Rs 10,500 per sq ft over the same period.

Experts such as Vishal Raheja of InvestoXpert and Manoj Gaur of Gaurs Group attribute this growth to investor confidence and transformative projects such as the Jewar Airport and UER-II. Jash Panchamia of Jaypee Infratech and Sahil Agarwal of Nimbus Realty further emphasize the region's potential, predicting ongoing price appreciation as the Noida International Airport becomes operational.

