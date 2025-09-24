SAWS Issues Weather Warnings as Heritage Day Brings Clouds, Rain, and Winds

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has cautioned the public to prepare for a mix of partly cloudy skies, showers, and disruptive winds across several regions of the country during Heritage Day (Wednesday, 24 September) and Thursday, 25 September.

Cloudy Conditions Across Central and Eastern Regions

According to SAWS, partly cloudy weather will dominate much of the central and eastern parts of South Africa during the midweek period. While some areas may only see isolated rainfall, KwaZulu-Natal is set to experience widespread showers and thundershowers over the two-day stretch.

Yellow Level 1 Warning: Damaging Winds

SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning for damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal, citing the impact of a strong ridging high-pressure system.

Wind speeds are expected to average between 15–25 knots (KT) , with gusts of up to 40KT between Durban and Kosi Bay .

The warning highlights risks of localised damage to homes , particularly in vulnerable informal settlements, as well as the possibility of runaway fires .

Transport services could also be disrupted, with falling trees and debris creating hazards for motorists.

Yellow Level 2 Warning: Disruptive Rain

In addition to strong winds, SAWS has placed KwaZulu-Natal under a Yellow Level 2 Warning for disruptive rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rainfall is being fuelled by the combination of an upper air system and a surface high-pressure system, leading to widespread precipitation across most parts of the province.

Heavy downpours are most likely over the midlands and south-western KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

On Thursday, rain will shift towards the extreme north-eastern regions, where localised flooding remains a possibility.

Anticipated Impacts

The weather warnings carry several potential impacts for residents and travellers:

Flooding risks in low-lying areas, informal settlements, and along vulnerable roads and bridges.

Travel disruptions , with dirt roads becoming slippery and dangerous due to reduced visibility.

Increased risk of motor vehicle accidents, particularly in areas prone to water pooling and on busy commuter routes.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Authorities have urged communities to take the warnings seriously by:

Avoiding unnecessary travel in high-risk areas.

Securing property and avoiding flood-prone locations.

Staying updated through SAWS advisories on official channels.

The weather service emphasised that the combined effect of wind, rain, and thunderstorms could bring significant disruption, but added that preparedness and caution can help limit the impact.

“Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads, with poor visibility and slippery surfaces leading to minor accidents,” SAWS advised.

With many South Africans expected to travel and gather for Heritage Day festivities, officials have reminded the public to prioritise safety while celebrating the nation’s cultural heritage.