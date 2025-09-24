Left Menu

Devastating Impact of Typhoon Ragasa: Lives Lost, Millions Evacuated

Super Typhoon Ragasa led to extensive destruction in Taiwan, causing 17 deaths and injuring 32 people when a barrier lake overflowed. In China, over two million were evacuated from Guangdong province, with no reported casualties in major cities. The storm weakened as it moved westwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:18 IST
  • China

Seventeen fatalities and 32 injuries were reported in Taiwan following the deluge from a super typhoon-induced barrier lake overflow, drastically impacting local communities. The catastrophic event was underscored by Typhoon Ragasa's unprecedented force.

In China, the powerful storm led to an evacuation of over two million individuals from Guangdong province on Wednesday, noted to be a global manufacturing hub. However, reports suggested that major urban areas escaped with minimal damage.

The typhoon, reaching high wind speeds of 240km/h, struck Hailing Island in Yangjiang City, China. Although initially fearsome, its intensity dwindled as it advanced westward, prompting a downgrading of the storm's status by meteorological authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

