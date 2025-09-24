Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert
The Met Department has issued an orange alert for several districts in Maharashtra, predicting heavy rainfall, lightning, and winds. An accompanying yellow alert covers more districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada. The rains have already caused significant disruption, with extensive land and crop damage. Additional precautions are advised for coastal areas.
- Country:
- India
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thursday in the districts of Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal. The alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50 kmph.
Additionally, a yellow alert signals impending heavy rainfall across nearly all districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada, excluding Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna. The impact of the rains is already severe, having submerged villages and damaged crops over thousands of hectares.
An orange alert has also been announced for Ratnagiri and ghat areas in Kolhapur and Satara for Friday. Coastal districts, including Mumbai and Raigad, are poised for heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 27-28, according to the IMD.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wadkar Leads Vidarbha into Irani Cup Battle
Tragedy in Kolkata: Heavy Rains and Electrocution Chaos
Marathwada's Deluge: Heavy Rains Lead to Devastation and Relief Efforts
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster
Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops