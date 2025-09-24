Left Menu

India Prepares for 2026 Tiger Census

The Wildlife Institute of India is working on the 2026 tiger census. Directed by the Union Forest Ministry and NTCA, the census includes training frontline forest personnel. It involves multiple phases across Indian tiger reserves. New methodologies like double sampling are being adopted to ensure accuracy and transparency.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has initiated the groundwork for the scientific estimation of the tiger population in 2026, focusing on accuracy and other vital aspects related to the census.

As stated by WII Director Govind S Bhardwaj, this extensive sixth tiger census is being overseen by the Union Forest Ministry and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). A series of training programs are in progress for forest personnel working in tiger habitats.

The initial training took place from September 15-16 at the Pench Tiger Reserve, engaging participants from central and western India. Future sessions are scheduled for southern states and northeast India, emphasizing methods like the double sampling method and camera trapping to achieve an accurate count.

