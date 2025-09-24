Left Menu

Innovative Strategies for India's Water Security

The Central Water Commission highlighted strategies for enhancing India's water security through demand-side management and advanced technologies. Discussions at the Sujalam Bharat Summit emphasized the importance of micro-irrigation, remote sensing, and precision agriculture, aiming to integrate grassroots insights into national water policies.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday underscored the necessity of demand-side management to alleviate the pressure on India's freshwater resources. Officials emphasized the crucial role of scaling up micro-irrigation, promoting precision agriculture, and modernizing canal systems to ensure water security.

At the virtual 'Technology for Efficient Water Management' workshop, the benefits of remote sensing and artificial intelligence in improving water distribution efficiency were spotlighted. Chaired by CWC Chairman Atul Jain, the workshop brought together grassroots representatives, state officials, and experts to discuss policy integration.

Presentations illustrated how innovative models, alongside community initiatives, can harmonize technology with local knowledge for water conservation. The event, coordinated by NITI Aayog, is part of efforts to assess policy impacts and encourage sustainable practices, aligning with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

