Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northwest Venezuela

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Venezuela, with its epicenter located near Mene Grande in Zulia state. Although felt in several regions and neighboring Colombia, no immediate damage was reported. State television continued uninterrupted, and later, lesser magnitude quakes were reported in Zulia and Barinas states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed just 15 miles from Mene Grande in Zulia state, located over 370 miles from Caracas. The tremors were felt across various states and even reached neighboring Colombia, prompting many to evacuate buildings near the border. Thankfully, no immediate damage was reported on either side.

Despite the quake, Venezuelan state television maintained its scheduled programming, featuring a science segment presented by President Nicolás Maduro. Later, Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez announced on Telegram that additional earthquakes of magnitudes 3.9 and 5.4 were recorded, although he omitted reference to the USGS-reported quake. With Mene Grande near Lake Maracaibo, pivotal for oil, the area underscores Venezuela's status as holding the planet's largest oil reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

