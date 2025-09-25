Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northwest Venezuela

A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed just 15 miles from Mene Grande in Zulia state, located over 370 miles from Caracas. The tremors were felt across various states and even reached neighboring Colombia, prompting many to evacuate buildings near the border. Thankfully, no immediate damage was reported on either side.

Despite the quake, Venezuelan state television maintained its scheduled programming, featuring a science segment presented by President Nicolás Maduro. Later, Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez announced on Telegram that additional earthquakes of magnitudes 3.9 and 5.4 were recorded, although he omitted reference to the USGS-reported quake. With Mene Grande near Lake Maracaibo, pivotal for oil, the area underscores Venezuela's status as holding the planet's largest oil reserves.

