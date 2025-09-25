Mild tremor hits Maharashtra's Chandrapur; no casualty

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude has hit Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials said on Thursday.

No casualty or property loss was reported in the seismic activity which occurred on Wednesday night, they said.

The tremor was recorded at 9.23 pm at a depth of 10 km in Warora tehsil, about 55 km away from the district headquarters, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)