Tropical Turmoil: Cyclone Brewing near Dominican Republic

A tropical wave near the Dominican Republic is causing widespread showers and thunderstorms, with a significant chance of cyclone formation. The weather system is moving west-northwest, impacting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and winds, before shifting northwestward in the Atlantic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has identified a tropical wave near the Dominican Republic, which is generating widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

With a 50% chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours, concerns are rising as the weather disturbance moves toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The system is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds, driven by its path west-northwest at a speed of around 10 to 15 mph, before a northwest turn takes it into the southwestern Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

