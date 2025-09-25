Tropical Turmoil: Cyclone Brewing near Dominican Republic

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has identified a tropical wave near the Dominican Republic, which is generating widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

With a 50% chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours, concerns are rising as the weather disturbance moves toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The system is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds, driven by its path west-northwest at a speed of around 10 to 15 mph, before a northwest turn takes it into the southwestern Atlantic.

