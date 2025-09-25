Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: India's Leap into Microgravity Research

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, stated that it significantly advanced India's microgravity research capabilities. During his 18-day space tenure, Shukla spearheaded numerous experiments pivotal for India's future space endeavors, including the ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

Shukla noted that before Axiom-4, Indian researchers lacked access to microgravity platforms. The experiments conducted, which included studies on Tardigrades, myogenesis, and crops, are now being analyzed by Indian scientists.

The mission laid essential groundwork for India's human spaceflight goals, set for a 2027 timeline. Shukla emphasized the importance of learning from challenges faced in space research to drive innovation and address unforeseen problems on Earth.

