Transforming Hospitality: Himachal Pradesh's Initiative for Rest House Upgrades

Himachal Pradesh has announced a pioneering initiative to elevate the quality of Public Works Department (PWD) rest and circuit houses across the state. Each month, these facilities will undergo thorough inspections and receive grades based on their condition and guest amenities, according to a government statement released Thursday.

Abhishek Jain, PWD Secretary, detailed the comprehensive checklist aimed at ensuring high maintenance standards. The inspections will cover a variety of critical areas including flooring, electrical systems, and parking, among others. This initiative strives to ensure that all amenities remain in optimum condition to enhance guest experiences.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu lauded the initiative as unique to Himachal Pradesh, suggesting its potential expansion to other government departments. The inspections will be conducted by officers at the level of junior engineers and SDOs, with findings reported online for transparency and further evaluation.