Left Menu

Transforming Hospitality: Himachal Pradesh's Initiative for Rest House Upgrades

Himachal Pradesh will implement regular monthly inspections and grading of PWD rest and circuit houses to enhance guest experiences. The initiative includes comprehensive checks on structural, electrical systems, and other amenities. The state government plans to expand this quality control exercise to other departments in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:41 IST
Transforming Hospitality: Himachal Pradesh's Initiative for Rest House Upgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has announced a pioneering initiative to elevate the quality of Public Works Department (PWD) rest and circuit houses across the state. Each month, these facilities will undergo thorough inspections and receive grades based on their condition and guest amenities, according to a government statement released Thursday.

Abhishek Jain, PWD Secretary, detailed the comprehensive checklist aimed at ensuring high maintenance standards. The inspections will cover a variety of critical areas including flooring, electrical systems, and parking, among others. This initiative strives to ensure that all amenities remain in optimum condition to enhance guest experiences.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu lauded the initiative as unique to Himachal Pradesh, suggesting its potential expansion to other government departments. The inspections will be conducted by officers at the level of junior engineers and SDOs, with findings reported online for transparency and further evaluation.

TRENDING

1
India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly

India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly

 India
2
Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case

Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case

 India
3
ICAO and AAI Collaborate to Transform Indian Airports into Economic Hubs

ICAO and AAI Collaborate to Transform Indian Airports into Economic Hubs

 India
4
Canada's Rugby Squad Eyes Historic World Cup Triumph Against Hosts England

Canada's Rugby Squad Eyes Historic World Cup Triumph Against Hosts England

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025