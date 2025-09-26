UN Climate Summit Urges Bold Action Ahead of COP30 as Extreme Weather Intensifies

The latest UN Climate Summit, convened during the 80th session of the General Assembly in New York, has underscored the urgency of faster and more ambitious climate action as the world prepares for COP30 in Belém, Brazil this November. Hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the summit gathered leaders from nearly 100 countries, including close to 40 Heads of State and Government, to outline new climate targets and commitments.

Global Commitments and a Shift in Momentum

For the first time, several major economies—including China, the world’s largest emitter—announced economy-wide emissions reduction targets covering all greenhouse gases and sectors. These pledges signal a shift in the global conversation, where commitments are moving beyond partial measures to comprehensive action.

Other announcements included:

Ambitious renewable energy targets from multiple nations.

Methane reduction strategies , tackling one of the most potent greenhouse gases.

Forest protection initiatives , particularly vital as deforestation remains a driver of emissions.

Commitments to phase out fossil fuels, a step seen as essential to aligning with the Paris Agreement.

Nigeria and several other developing countries also pledged to expand their efforts, illustrating that climate responsibility is increasingly being shared across both developed and developing nations.

The Stark Science of Urgency

The backdrop to the summit was sobering. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the past decade was the warmest on record, with 2024 marking the first year in which global temperatures temporarily exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—the lower target threshold set by the Paris Agreement.

Rising temperatures have brought extreme weather, accelerating ice melt, sea-level rise, and more severe droughts and floods. Guterres reminded leaders that climate action is not optional but imperative. “The science demands action. The law commands it. The economics compel it. And people are calling for it,” he declared.

While current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement have reduced projected warming from 4°C to under 3°C, Guterres stressed that “new plans for 2035 must go much further, and much faster.”

Financing and Adaptation: The Missing Pieces

A recurring theme at the summit was climate finance. Developing nations, disproportionately affected by climate impacts, continue to call for stronger financial commitments from wealthier countries. Guterres reiterated the need for massive increases in climate finance, particularly for adaptation.

One of the most discussed initiatives was Early Warnings for All (EW4All), led by the WMO and partners. This programme aims to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by an early warning system against extreme weather events by 2027.

At a High-Level Solutions Dialogue held during the summit, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasised that funding early warning systems is “not a cost but an investment.” She urged countries to integrate these systems into their national climate plans and ensure vulnerable communities are not left behind.

The Road to COP30 in Brazil

The summit was designed as a launchpad for COP30, which will take place in the Amazonian city of Belém. The expectation is that countries will bring forward new or updated NDCs that reflect bold action for the next decade.

Current pledges fall far short of the necessary targets. The UNFCCC estimates that existing commitments would only reduce global emissions by 2.6% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels—well below the 43% reduction scientists say is required to keep global warming to 1.5°C.

Guterres outlined five areas for urgent action:

Accelerating the transition to clean energy. Drastically cutting methane emissions. Halting deforestation and protecting forests. Reducing emissions from heavy industry. Ensuring climate justice for developing nations.

A Defining Moment for Climate Action

The coming months will determine whether COP30 can deliver the credible global response plan Guterres has called for. With the world already feeling the devastating effects of climate change, the summit reinforced that incremental progress is no longer enough.

Instead, what is needed is a decade of bold action—with countries uniting behind science, mobilising finance, and ensuring justice for vulnerable communities—to secure a livable future.