Tremors in Ramechhap: Another Earthquake Hits Eastern Nepal

A magnitude 4 earthquake shook eastern Nepal's Ramechhap district on Friday, as per reports from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The quake's epicenter was pinpointed in the Vataili area, approximately 150 km east of the capital, Kathmandu.

No immediate damage was reported following the tremor, which struck at 2.14 pm. This marks the second earthquake of magnitude 4 to hit the region, following another in August.

Nepal's position along the active Himalayan seismic zone makes it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes, prompting concerns about the potential for future incidents.