Seismic Shivers: Taiwan Shaken by 5.7 Magnitude Quake
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:33 IST
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event hit at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and raising concerns about possible repercussions.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation for any damages or casualties resulting from the quake.
