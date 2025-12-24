Left Menu

Seismic Shivers: Taiwan Shaken by 5.7 Magnitude Quake

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Taiwan, reported the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Details on damages or casualties are still emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event hit at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and raising concerns about possible repercussions.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation for any damages or casualties resulting from the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

