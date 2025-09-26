Urban Revolution: Madhya Pradesh's Vision Towards Green and Clean Cities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the urgent necessity of urbanisation, aiming for green and clean cities to enhance citizens' convenience. Speaking at the Urban Transformation Summit-2025, he stated that improved public facilities empower society by making lives easier and creating a sense of responsibility.

Yadav highlighted efforts to curb carbon emissions and discussed ongoing infrastructure projects like metro train networks and large flyovers in major cities. Metro operations have commenced in Indore, with the Bhopal corridor set to open in 2025, while Indore continues to lead as India's cleanest city.

Additionally, the government is enhancing access to places of worship and developing a robust emergency service system. The new EV policy is set to encourage electric vehicle adoption through subsidies, helping build a strong charging and manufacturing ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)