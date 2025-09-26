Hanle Dark Sky Reserve Hosts 3rd Star Party, Showcasing India’s Astro-Tourism Hub

The third edition of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) Star Party concluded on 23 September 2025, bringing together astronomy enthusiasts, astrophotographers, scientists, and local communities in a celebration of the pristine night skies of Ladakh. The event was jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the Department of Wildlife Protection of the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Hanle: India’s Window to the Universe

Located in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 4,250 metres, Hanle is home to some of the darkest skies in the world, classified as Bortle-1 skies, and is regarded as India’s premier destination for astronomy and astro-tourism. The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) was officially notified in December 2022 by the Government of Ladakh as a unique science-driven, socio-economic development project.

Centred around the Indian Astronomical Observatory operated by the IIA, the Reserve rests on two foundational pillars:

Curtailing light pollution to preserve pristine night skies.

Promoting astro-tourism as a sustainable livelihood for local communities.

The initiative has been made possible through strong collaboration between local administration, scientific institutions, and community stakeholders, with the UT Ladakh administration funding astro-tourism infrastructure and light management.

Enthusiastic Participation from Across India

The 2025 edition of the Star Party saw participants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and other states. A mix of seasoned astrophotographers and enthusiastic beginners traveled at their own expense to Leh before journeying to Hanle for four nights of stargazing and astrophotography.

“Hanle occupies a unique place in India’s amateur astronomy community. Its skies allow observation of faint celestial objects that are otherwise invisible from most parts of India,” said Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, IIA.

Training, Science, and Culture

The Star Party included masterclasses on astrophotography, celestial observations, and visual astronomy. Engineer-in-charge Dorje Angchuk explained that the curated sessions also introduced participants to the “7 Wonders of the HDSR Night Sky”, compiled by astronomers Ajay and Neelam Talwar.

Given the altitude and thin oxygen levels, the observatory staff conducted daily medical check-ups for all participants to ensure safety.

Dr. Namrata Pathak, Scientist-G, Department of Science and Technology (DST), described the experience as both scientific and spiritual, noting the role of ethnoastronomy, folk songs, and cultural astronomy in enriching the event. She also highlighted reverse migration in Hanle, as astro-tourism and cultural revival create new opportunities for locals. Notably, 60% of the astronomy ambassadors at Hanle are women, reflecting strong female participation in this growing field.

Celestial Photography and Observing the Universe

Some participants brought specialized equipment to capture deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae, while others tracked faint star clusters and planetary bodies through telescopes. Beginners focused on photographing the Milky Way, taking advantage of the clarity of Hanle’s skies.

“This blend of expert guidance and peer-to-peer learning made the event a unique educational journey,” said Thupstan Rinchen, Officer-in-Charge of the MACE Telescope at BARC.

Community Engagement and Open Night

The final evening of the Star Party was dedicated to community outreach. Over 300 local villagers, tourists, and army personnel attended the Open Night, during which they observed celestial objects through telescopes set up by both participants and Astronomy Ambassadors.

“HDSR is a haven for professional and amateur astronomers alike. Sharing the skies with local communities is central to its mission,” reaffirmed Prof. Subramaniam.

Role of Astronomy Ambassadors

A cornerstone of the HDSR initiative is its cadre of 24 Astronomy Ambassadors, selected from local villages, trained as astro-tourism guides, and equipped with telescopes. These ambassadors actively participated in the Star Party, guiding participants and demonstrating telescopes to visitors.

“They are the backbone of the Reserve’s success. This Star Party gave them an opportunity to learn from experts while deepening their engagement with astronomy,” said Dr. Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, head of outreach at IIA.

Looking Forward

The third HDSR Star Party highlighted the potential of Hanle to become an international hub for astro-tourism while promoting sustainable development for local communities. By combining cutting-edge science, cultural astronomy, and grassroots participation, the Reserve is steadily emerging as a global model for preserving dark skies and connecting people with the universe.