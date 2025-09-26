Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station

A group of polar bears has taken residence at an old Soviet research station on Russia's northeastern Kolyuchin Island. The station has been abandoned since the Soviet Union's fall over thirty years ago.

Travel blogger Vadim Makhorov captured the bears on camera using a drone. The footage shows them roaming through the facility's dilapidated buildings, which they seem to use for shelter from the harsh Arctic elements.

Some bears curiously interacted with the drone, with one bear attempting to snap at it. Makhorov remarked that the bears appear to have adapted well to their new environment, finding comfort in the deserted structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)