Left Menu

Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station

Polar bears have occupied an old Soviet research station on Kolyuchin Island in the Chukchi Sea. Captured by travel blogger Vadim Makhorov's drone footage, the bears explore abandoned structures, using them as shelter. The station was vacated by scientists following the Soviet Union's dissolution over 30 years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:40 IST
Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of polar bears has taken residence at an old Soviet research station on Russia's northeastern Kolyuchin Island. The station has been abandoned since the Soviet Union's fall over thirty years ago.

Travel blogger Vadim Makhorov captured the bears on camera using a drone. The footage shows them roaming through the facility's dilapidated buildings, which they seem to use for shelter from the harsh Arctic elements.

Some bears curiously interacted with the drone, with one bear attempting to snap at it. Makhorov remarked that the bears appear to have adapted well to their new environment, finding comfort in the deserted structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investors

Glottis Preps for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 55 Crore from Anchor Investor...

 India
2
Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

Tensions in Leh: Demand for Justice and a Judicial Probe

 India
3
Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

Euro Bond Yields Fall Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
4
Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

Social Media Strife: Party Drama Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025