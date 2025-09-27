Generational Housing Challenges in Australia: A Crisis of Accessibility and Wellbeing

Melbourne is grappling with a housing crisis that severely impacts young adults, who find home ownership increasingly elusive due to rising costs of living. As home-buying rates decline since the 1980s, affordable rentals are also scarce, with young renters facing significant stress.

Research reveals that young Australians, particularly women and gender diverse individuals, are burdened by the mental strain of housing insecurity. With many forced to remain in parental homes, multiple generations now face similar housing-related challenges.

Addressing these issues requires innovative housing solutions and policy adaptations, like shared and intergenerational living models, to enhance community support and wellbeing.

