NAPA Challenges 'Bal Veer': A Call for Respectful Terminology

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced strong opposition to the term 'Bal Veer' when referring to the Sahibzades, sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, arguing that it undermines their historical and spiritual significance.

According to NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal, the Sahibzades were more than just brave; they were spiritually profound figures who martyred themselves to uphold Sikh values. Chahal stresses that the term 'Bal Veer' oversimplifies their sacrifice.

NAPA insists on using terms like Sahibzade or Shaheedi Sahibzade to maintain historical accuracy and respect, especially for youth education. The organization calls for institutions to adopt these respectful terms, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 announcement of observing December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)