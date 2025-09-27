UNGA Highlights WMO’s Role in Early Warnings to Tackle Heat and Disasters

The vital contribution of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to global resilience and human security was in the spotlight this week during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Marking the UN’s anniversary under the theme Better Together, world leaders, scientists, and policymakers underscored the urgency of scaling up early warning systems to save lives in the face of intensifying climate risks, especially extreme heat.

A Call to Defend and Strengthen the UN

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reminded member states of the organization’s historic role in achieving some of humanity’s greatest accomplishments.

“Over the last 80 years, the UN has led the way to some of humanity’s greatest triumphs. We must not only defend the UN, but strengthen it,” Guterres urged, calling for “clarity, courage and conviction” in tackling present challenges.

Early Warnings for All: A Global Movement

At UNGA, the WMO co-sponsored a High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warnings for All (EW4ALL) with a special focus on extreme heat. The session brought together ministers, mayors, civil society, scientists, and philanthropic organizations to craft practical strategies for climate resilience.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told delegates:

“Solutions that turn science into decisions, transform warnings into action, and build long-term resilience must be based on data sharing and trust. Early warnings are saving lives. Early Warnings for All is no longer just an initiative—it is a brand, a global movement.”

The EW4ALL initiative, launched by the UN Secretary-General, aims to ensure every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems by 2027. With just two years left to achieve this milestone, Saulo and other leaders urged rapid scaling-up of investment, technology, and community-centered systems.

Evidence of Progress

The dialogue highlighted several achievements:

60% of countries now report having multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS).

Least developed countries have doubled their capacity since reporting began.

Mortality from disasters is six times lower in countries with robust early warning systems.

Just 24 hours’ notice of a hazardous event can reduce damage by up to 30%.

From 2015–2022, more than 2.1 billion people were evacuated in advance thanks to these systems.

Heat-health action plans are already protecting millions worldwide, reducing deaths and illnesses caused by rising global temperatures.

Extreme Heat: The Deadliest Climate Hazard

Participants stressed that extreme heat is one of the gravest threats facing humanity. Temperatures exceeding 40°C and even 50°C are becoming more common, with cascading impacts on health, food and water security, energy systems, and labor productivity.

The UN Call to Action on Extreme Heat has mobilized greater awareness and investment, but experts warned of fragmented approaches that fail to keep pace with the risks. Urban redesign, integrated decision-making, and science-driven heat action plans are needed to strengthen protection.

At a dedicated Health Forum during UNGA, Saulo highlighted the importance of data sharing across borders and disciplines.

“Whenever you share data, you are one step ahead to manage risks and to be better prepared,” she said, stressing that collaboration between Ministries of Health, Environment, and meteorological services is crucial.

According to WHO-WMO estimates, scaling up heat-health warning systems in just 57 countries could save nearly 100,000 lives each year. Partnerships with the Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, and Wellcome Trust are already advancing these goals.

Priorities for Action

The Solutions Dialogue identified key areas for accelerating progress:

Big-data revolution: Harnessing past disaster records, real-time hazard monitoring, and predictive analytics to strengthen early warning systems.

Investment and scaling: Governments must allocate national budgets for both infrastructure and operations to ensure long-term sustainability.

Impact-based warnings: Messages should translate forecasts into actionable advice for communities.

Closing communication gaps: Reliable, inclusive, and accessible communication channels—enhanced by AI—are critical to reaching everyone, everywhere.

Anticipatory action: Embedding early action into policies, laws, and financing systems ensures faster, coordinated responses before disaster strikes.

Community leadership: Multi-hazard early warning systems must be people-centered, with communities actively shaping and leading their design and implementation.

Looking Ahead

With climate-driven disasters escalating in scale and frequency, the UN and WMO stress that early warnings are a proven, cost-effective shield against human and economic loss. But the next two years will be decisive in determining whether the world can deliver on the promise of universal coverage by 2027.

As Celeste Saulo concluded: