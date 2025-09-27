Weather Alert: Depression Over Odisha Set to Weaken

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that a depression located over south coastal Odisha is anticipated to move westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

The depression, which was moving westwards at a speed of 15 kmph, lay centered over the south interior of Odisha during the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the IMD.

Weather conditions linked to the depression include light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, predicted to affect certain districts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.