NASA-ISRO's NISAR Satellite Delivers First Striking Earth Images

The NISAR satellite, a joint venture by NASA and ISRO, has released its first images showcasing the geographical diversity of the Americas. Known as the most expensive satellite ever, it captures detailed data on land cover, aiding in monitoring environmental changes and assisting in disaster responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:50 IST
The first images from the recently launched NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite have been unveiled, offering a detailed snapshot of the American landscape. These images, the first of many more to come, include captivating views of Mount Desert Island in Maine, showcasing its narrow waterways and surrounding islets.

The satellite's cutting-edge L-band SAR technology allows for precise land cover identification, crucial for monitoring forest and wetland ecosystems, as well as crop progress globally. Early images highlight the detailed structure of northeastern North Dakota, providing insights into agricultural practices.

NISAR's launch marks a significant milestone in U.S.-India space collaboration, symbolizing years of scientific and engineering efforts. As the satellite enters its science phase in November, it promises to deliver unparalleled insights into Earth's changing land and ice surfaces, aiding both scientific research and practical decision-making.

