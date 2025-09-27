Delhi Strengthens Support for Street Vendors: New Panels to Aid Grievance Redressal

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to improve the grievance redressal mechanism for street vendors by integrating experienced social workers into civic bodies' panels, officials stated on Saturday.

New plans include inducting two social workers into the dispute resolution panels across Delhi's civic bodies, including the MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board. This initiative aligns with Section 20 of the Street Vendors Act, 2014, and aims to enhance support for street vendors dealing with disputes.

Eligible candidates with at least ten years of experience in social work or relevant public administration will be considered for these roles, aiming to provide better responses to street vendors' grievances. Currently, out of several lakh vendors, around 1.5 lakh are registered, and these committees serve as crucial support in resolving eviction or harassment issues.