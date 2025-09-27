Left Menu

Endangered Turtles Find New Home in Pobitora Sanctuary

A total of 104 turtles were released into Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district. These included black soft shell, Indian tent, and Ganges soft shell species. The effort, aimed at in situ conservation, involved cooperation from local authorities and conservation groups.

A significant conservation effort took place in Assam's Morigaon district as 104 turtles from three different species found a new home in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.

The turtles, including black soft shell, Indian tent, and Ganges soft shell species, were released into the Hadug Beel, a waterbody within Mayong division, known for its rich diversity due to stringent protection measures.

The concerted effort for the turtles' release involved collaboration between the Kamrup district administration, Haigrib Madhab temple committee, and the Forest Department, highlighting the joint commitment to conserving these rare species.

