Har Ghar Jal Yojna: Pioneering Clean Water Access in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on an ambitious plan to ensure clean water accessibility for the city's underserved communities. The newly launched 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna,' part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (Amrut 2.0), seeks to provide water connections to JJ Cluster households.

Built at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, the project currently spans 45 clusters across New Delhi's Groups A, B, and C. Inaugurated by Delhi Government Minister Parvesh Verma, the initiative underscores the NDMC's dedication to elevating living standards in informal settlements through improved public health measures.

With a target completion window of two months for Kalibadi Marg's 460 households, and full completion by December 2025, the project promises significant progress in delivering clean water equitably. NDMC continues to champion urban development and infrastructure enhancements for marginalized populations.