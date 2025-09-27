Left Menu

Telangana in Turmoil: Floods Cause Evacuations and Transport Disruptions

Around 1,500 residents from low-lying areas were moved to relief camps as heavy rains caused the Musi river to overflow. State officials are managing relief efforts, while bus services face disruptions at Telangana's MGBS. Persistent rains continue to affect Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:10 IST
In an alarming development, approximately 1,500 residents from low-lying areas in Telangana have been evacuated to relief camps as relentless rains caused significant flooding, particularly from the rising Musi river waters.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has established 10 relief camps to aid those displaced by the downpour, providing necessary food and supplies.

Transport has been heavily impacted as floodwaters reached the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. Authorities have halted services, displacing passengers to safety. State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials are actively overseeing relief operations amid the ongoing weather crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

