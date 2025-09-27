Telangana in Turmoil: Floods Cause Evacuations and Transport Disruptions

In an alarming development, approximately 1,500 residents from low-lying areas in Telangana have been evacuated to relief camps as relentless rains caused significant flooding, particularly from the rising Musi river waters.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has established 10 relief camps to aid those displaced by the downpour, providing necessary food and supplies.

Transport has been heavily impacted as floodwaters reached the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. Authorities have halted services, displacing passengers to safety. State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials are actively overseeing relief operations amid the ongoing weather crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)