Humberto: A Powerful Force of Nature
Humberto rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, poised to strengthen further throughout the weekend. Located northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, it boasts winds of 160 mph. The hurricane is expected to influence areas including the Virgin Islands and Bermuda with significant swells in the coming days.
Humberto has swiftly intensified into a formidable Category 5 hurricane. The U.S. Hurricane Center issued updates, highlighting forecasts of continued strengthening through the weekend.
As of Saturday, Humberto was positioned about 350 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, boasting maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour.
Forecasts indicate that the hurricane will remain a significant force for several days. Swells generated by Humberto are anticipated to impact the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda from tonight and continuing into the following week.
