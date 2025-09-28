Left Menu

Vietnam Prepares for Typhoon Bualoi's Impact

Vietnam braces for the impact of Typhoon Bualoi, closing airports and evacuating thousands as the storm, with winds of up to 133km/h, moves rapidly towards central regions. Already causing flooding in areas and after effects in the Philippines, the typhoon prompts widespread national emergency preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 28-09-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 08:01 IST
Vietnam Prepares for Typhoon Bualoi's Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam is scrambling to mitigate the expected impact of Typhoon Bualoi, which is forcing closures of airports and the evacuation of thousands from potentially affected areas. Arriving days after ravaging the Philippines, the storm is expedited by its speed, packing winds up to 133km/h, according to local weather forecasts.

The rapid movement of Typhoon Bualoi, clocked at nearly double typical speeds, along with its intense force, threatens to unleash a barrage of natural disasters, from devastating winds to flooding, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation. This prompted authorities in Ha Tinh to evacuate over 15,000 residents, with thousands of troops ready for emergency response.

Consequently, Vietnam suspended operations at four coastal airports, including Danang International, as heavy rain began causing flooding in Hue and Quang Tri. The country, with its extensive coastline, remains vulnerable to such storms, having faced significant damage from Typhoon Yagi last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry into Examination Scandal

 India
3
BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback

BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback

 India
4
India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

India's Strong Stance at UN: Unveiling Cross-Border Terrorism Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025