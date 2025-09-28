Vietnam Prepares for Typhoon Bualoi's Impact

Vietnam is scrambling to mitigate the expected impact of Typhoon Bualoi, which is forcing closures of airports and the evacuation of thousands from potentially affected areas. Arriving days after ravaging the Philippines, the storm is expedited by its speed, packing winds up to 133km/h, according to local weather forecasts.

The rapid movement of Typhoon Bualoi, clocked at nearly double typical speeds, along with its intense force, threatens to unleash a barrage of natural disasters, from devastating winds to flooding, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation. This prompted authorities in Ha Tinh to evacuate over 15,000 residents, with thousands of troops ready for emergency response.

Consequently, Vietnam suspended operations at four coastal airports, including Danang International, as heavy rain began causing flooding in Hue and Quang Tri. The country, with its extensive coastline, remains vulnerable to such storms, having faced significant damage from Typhoon Yagi last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)